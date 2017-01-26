Bishop nearly hit during 50-round shootout on Cleveland's east side

A Cleveland church bishop was coming out of services Wednesday evening when he had to take cover from gunfire.

Two people were shot and killed at East 142nd and Harvard around 9 p.m. The shooting happened right outside the Zion Pentecostal Church of Christ located at 14102 Harvard.

The victims were identified as Julius Claxton, 30, and Darien Hayes, 22.

Two men were arrested after a short police chase. They have not yet been charged in the case.

Police say the men killed and the men arrested exchanged gunfire, and evidence shows more than 50 rounds were fired on the scene.

Two shootings with three dead around E 142nd & Harvard. On my way to talk to a minister forced to take cover as bullets flew. — Harry Boomer (@HarryBoomer19) January 26, 2017

Police have not determined if the men arrested were the individuals who fired four rounds at undercover police.

The Harvard Wine and Grill at 14201 Harvard had windows shot out, but no one there was injured. Police say the establishment had no involvement with the shootout other than bullets fired during the altercation hitting the building's windows.

A third person was also shot and killed around 8 p.m. in that same area at 13618 Glendale. The victim was later identified as Carlos Hurt, 45. It is not clear if the shootings are related.

Bishop Wayne Brantley is upset about all the recent violence. He said he takes it personally, adding churches and residents need to do more to control their neighborhoods.

"I was probably mistaken, but it sounded like the bullets were flying right next to us," he said, adding he told a young man that was with him to run.

He said one of his parishioner's vehicles was hit with gunfire.

"The blood of Jesus covered us," he said.

