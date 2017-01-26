Sex offender, former school hall monitor remains unpunished after 2015 conviction

A Parma father is outraged that a school hall monitor who was convicted of making sexual remarks to his daughter has yet to begin his sentence or be listed on the Sheriff’s sex offender web site.

Anthony Martinez was found guilty in 2015. He was sentenced to five years of probation and to be listed as a Tier One Sex Offender. The sentence never went into effect because he appealed the conviction.

In August, the Court of Appeals of Ohio denied his appeal, but the sentence never began.

"We went through the system and it didn't complete itself the way it's supposed to," the father said. "He has not registered yet."

The father’s calls to the probation department indicate they are unaware of why nothing has happened.

So where's is the breakdown? It appears to most likely be a communications breakdown in the justice system. There are three or four agencies that have to communicate to enforce the Court of Appeals orders -- the Court of Appeals to the Common Pleas Court, the court to the sheriff, and the sheriff to Probation.

The father believes this puts people at risk and feels this should have been fixed with a simple phone call.

Martinez lives about a football field away from the school.

The Common Pleas court could not be reached for comment in time for publication.

