Local man wins big on 'The Price is Right'

A local man has won big on “The Price is Right.”

Mark Gruly, from Wickliffe, appeared on the CBS show Monday. The episode was taped in October, and Gruly has had to keep his big winnings a secret since.

“Since I was a little kid, since Bob Barker was on there. I watched it with my father," he said.

Now, he can include himself on the list of big winners.

Even with a Cleveland shirt, he didn't think he would make the contestant's row. There were only two names left to be called before the show was over, and he was still in the seats.

“I was sitting all the way back in my chair. I didn't even hear my name, my cousin heard it. I was planning on how to get out of the parking lot,” Gruly said.

After spinning 85 cents on the big wheel, he was off to the showcase showdown.

“When I didn't see a car in the first one, I kind of knew to pass,” Gruly said.

When the curtains were pulled to show that brand new Mustang, Gruly was ecstatic.

“Doors open up and I was so happy," he said.

Taking cues from his girlfriend and cousins in the audience, he bid low, and won the showcase. Gruly calls the experience surreal.

“You're kind of like, did that really happen?” he said.

In total, he won $52,867 in prizes.

Gruly has not received the prizes yet. The show does not ship the prizes to winners until up to 90 days after the show airs to make sure they keep the outcome confidential.

