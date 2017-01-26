Elderly man who killed two people found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide

The 73-year-old Eastlake man who drove drunk and killed two people in January of 2016 has been found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide.

The defense did not call any witnesses and Rudolph Baitt did not testify in his own defense. Baitt will be sentenced on Feb. 22.



Investigators said Baitt admitted to driving his truck into two pedestrians in January 2016.

Police said Baitt was driving his pick-up on Lost Nation Road just before 6:30 p.m. when he struck two people: 50-year-old Dean Capasso and 57-year-old Kimberly Perkins. According to court documents, he had a blood alcohol content of .15 at the time of the crash.

Both victims were taken to Lake West Medical Center, where they died. Baitt was not injured.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.