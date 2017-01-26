Portage County 17-year-old found safe in Washington, D.C.

A statewide endangered child advisory was issued for a missing 17-year-old from Portage County this week. She was found safe and unharmed Friday night in Washington, D.C.

Khadijah P. Naseer was last seen on Jan. 23 around 9:30 a.m. on Athena Drive in Kent.

Authorities said at the time of the advisory the circumstances concerning her going missing were unusual. Police are still investigating those circumstances.

