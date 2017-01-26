Cleveland Police: Suspect hit Food Mart worker in the face several times with a gun

A Food Mart worker was attacked while taking out the trash on West 65th and Lawn Avenue, police said.

The worker said four men approached him and demanded money.

He told them he only had $3. He said two of the men walked away, but two others stuck around.

He said one of the men pulled a gun and told him to empty his pockets.

The victim began to empty his pockets when the gunman struck the worker in the face with the gun several times. Security cameras did not capture the attack, but did reveal the men in the area at the time of the crime.

If anyone recognizes these men or has any information about this crime they are asked to contact Detective Murphy at jmurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us or 216-623-5218.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.