Leak suggests Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor 'double-crossed' Ohio Gov. John Kasich

Documents containing recommendations and talking points on Republican strategy for next spring’s gubernatorial primary election reveal a bare-knuckles, take-no-prisoners approach. That approach appears to entail derailing Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor’s plans to run.

So far, Gov. John Kasich supports her, but a memo obtained by Cleveland 19 News discusses how Taylor “double crossed” Kasich in his most vulnerable possible moment. This gets to Taylor’s abandoning Kasich ally Matt Borges’ candidacy for Ohio Party Chairman and supporting Jane Timken, who eventually won. The move could significantly lessen Kasich’s clout in the state party.

President Donald Trump supported Timken’s candidacy and made a dozen or so calls to those voting on her behalf. Being on the winning team of the vote could gain Taylor the president’s backing.

The memo also states: “It’s time that we face it -- she is running for governor and she is no friend of John Kasich’s and he no longer owes her any loyalty. Period.”

There is no indication that Kasich had any role in the brain storming session.

Other topics include suggestions that the governor quietly offer his endorsement to Attorney General Mike DeWine stating pointedly: “Our political operation needs to be directed toward helping DeWine in any way possible.”

It calls the election of Timken “a major victory for Jon Husted and he knows it.”

In concludes with: “John Kasich’s legacy is what is at stake here … we need to recognize that the enemy is at the gates.”

Another possible candidate for governor on the Republican side include Congressman Jim Renacci.

