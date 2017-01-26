Jeopardy contestant trolls Golden State Warriors

A "Jeopardy!" contestant trolled the Golden State Warriors with his final wagers on Tuesday and Wednesday nights' episodes.

NBA podcaster Loren Lee Chen bet $301 (referencing that blown 3-1 lead you may have heard about) as his final wager on Tuesday night's episode and $739 (referencing the Warriors' 73-9 record) as his final wager on Wednesday night's episode.

He confirmed to ESPN that the wagers were, indeed, meant to troll.

"Since the 2016 NBA Finals, there has been a meme on 'Basketball Twitter' to constantly interject with: 'Don't let this distract you from the fact that the Warriors went 73-9 and blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals,'" Chen told ESPN. "Basketball Twitter is obviously a big part of my life, so I wanted to give them a little shout-out, though now it might have been a little stale.

"My $301 bet on Tuesday didn't get noticed by too many people," Chen added. "But $739 on Wednesday definitely did, and it's been really great seeing the support from everyone on there during this run."

Chen won $18,899 on Tuesday and $16,139 on Wednesday. He will appear again on Thursday's episode.

