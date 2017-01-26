Man pleads guilty after stealing a car from a elderly man and killing a woman

The man who carjacked a 71-year-old man and killed a 49-year-old woman while driving the stolen car pleaded guilty in court on Thursday.

Brian Burns, Jr., 19, was charged in September of 2016 with aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated robbery and receiving stolen property in connection to the death of 49-year-old Shirley Duncan-Barnes.

Cleveland police said Burns was driving a stolen car well in excess of the 25 mph speed limit when he ran a red light and struck Duncan-Barnes, sending her car into a building. Police say Burns stole the car from a 71-year-old man at gunpoint an hour before the deadly crash.

The crash happened on Lee Road. Burns sustained facial injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

