Ohio Ford workers should expect a bigger paycheck

On Thursday Ford UAW announced workers will be receiving in profit sharing as a result of their 2016 profits. According to the news release the profit-sharing payout is expected to average approximately $9,000 for each of their workers.

Ford has around 1,600 hourly workers at the Cleveland Engine Plant and another 1,600 at their Ohio Assembly Plant. There are also around 1,200 hourly workers at the Lima Engine Plant.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.