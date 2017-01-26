16-yr-old in stolen car leads police on chase

A 16-year-old boy is now in police custody after leading police on a chase.

It began around 11:30pm Wednesday.

Lawrence Township Officer Sean Vandenberg saw the vehicle traveling on SR 93 and then turn on S. Canal Street with no headlights on.

The officer attempted to pull over the driver on Erie Avenue near Westley Circle, but the driver refused to stop.

Officer Vandenberg started the chase.

The driver stopped in a shopping plaza and then fled on foot, but was quickly taken into custody.

Police say the vehicle had been stolen from a Canal Fulton business.

The Canal Fulton teenager is now charged with receiving stolen property, failure to comply, and a bunch of traffic charges.

