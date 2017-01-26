Traffic update for Officer David Fahey's funeral

The North Olmsted Police will be closing Stearns/Crocker Road between Lorain Road and Center Ridge Road on Jan. 28th starting at 6 a.m. and reopening at 10 a.m.

People should expect traffic delays in the area of Stearns Road/Lorain Road during visitation on Friday Jan. 27 between 1- 8 p.m. as well as Saturday morning. Police said avoid the area if possible on Friday afternoon/evening and Saturday morning.

Westlake Police said the route is northbound on Crocker Road and eastbound on Hilliard Boulevard out of Westlake. They will be departing the funeral home at 9 a.m.

Crocker Road southbound at Center Ridge Road will be closed on Jan. 28th from 6 - 10 a.m. for the funeral procession staging. Alternate southbound routes are Bradley or Porter.

Westlake police and fire personnel will man the signalized intersections along Hilliard Boulevard in Westlake to facilitate the passage of the cortege. Drivers are reminded to yield the right of way to the funeral procession.

