Video released of the PNC bank robbery in Cleveland

Video has been released a bank robbery in Cleveland this past week.



Police in Cleveland are trying to find the three men responsible for robbing the PNC Bank on South Moreland Boulevard.

Investigators said the men had long guns and were wearing masks and gloves when they entered the bank. The gunman yelled at employees and customers for them to get their hands up and to get down on the ground.

One of the gunman had a bag in his hand, jumped the counter and emptied two teller cash drawers. Another man told the teller to get on her knees, while another gunman fired a gunshot into the wall behind the teller counter.

None of the employees or customers were injured. A witness on East 127th Street saw a man with a long gun get out of an orange Honda Element.

Once the driver exited the vehicle it caught on fire. Police said it is believed the car may have been torched

The gunmen jumped into a sedan to get away. They are believed to be in their early 20s.

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 216-522-14000.

Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the people responsible. PNC Bank has offered an additional $10,000 reward.

