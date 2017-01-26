Tyronn Lue and Tristan Thompson say the Cavaliers have to get better

The Cleveland Cavaliers have lost three games in row, they also have lost six of their last eight games.

Wednesday night the Cavs lost an overtime game to the Sacramento Kings 116-112. In the game Cleveland only shot 50 percent from the foul line.

Tristan Thompson who went 2-6 from the charity stripe said he has to improve.

"I just gotta keep playing better, we gotta keep playing harder," Thompson said.

Head Coach Tyronn Lue said despite the losing streak they still have the third best record in the NBA.

"We will play better, no doubt in my mind," Lue said.

