Police escort Officer David Fahey to funeral home

The body of Officer David Fahey was transported from the Chambers Funeral Home in Cleveland to a funeral home in North Olmsted for Friday's viewing.

Several motorcycle officers were with the hearse.

Somber moment as police escort for Officer David Fahey arrives at funeral home in N. Olmsted #RIPOfficerFahey @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/aAgMMN9U7C — Nichole Vrsansky (@NVrsansky) January 26, 2017



Israel Alvarez, 44, was driving "recklessly in excess of the posted speed limit of 60 mph," according to the criminal complaint filed Wednesday. Alvarez is accused of hitting and killing Officer Fahey on Interstate 90 Tuesday morning.

