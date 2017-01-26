Sheriff's Office investigating minors sharing nude photos in Richland County

The Richland County Sheriff's Office said there are several cases in the county of minors sharing nude photos with their cell phones. The administration at Madison Schools alerted investigators about these incidents.

This type of activity is also being discovered in other school districts in Richland County. The sheriff's office has had discussions with other chiefs of police in Richland County and the Richland County prosecutor.

When the investigation is complete the case will be forwarded to the Richland County prosecutor for his review. No adults have been identified as being involved at this point.

The sheriff's office along with other police agencies have conducted similar investigations in the past. Parents are asked to have a conversation with their children about the repercussions of such activity including criminal prosecution.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.