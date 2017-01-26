Who should be the 2016 Cleveland Professional Athlete of the Year?

There's a lot to celebrate at the 17th Annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award to former Indians skipper Mike Hargrove. But the most intriguing question is: who should win Professional Athlete of the Year?

You might think it's a runaway choice, as LeBron James is once again up for the award, and we all know what he accomplished in 2016. But he has some competition from some other heavyweights, including Joe Thomas, the ultimate pro who hasn't missed a snap since joining the Browns in 2007; Francisco Lindor, one of the most dynamic young shortstops in all of baseball who's coming off an All Star season and, of course, helped lead the Indians to Game 7 of the World Series; and Stipe Miocic, northeast Ohio's reigning UFC heavyweight champion who promised to bring the belt home, and delivered, then followed it up with a raucous title defense in his own backyard, at The Q.

At Clev Sports Awards, where one of these four will win Pro Athlete of Yr. Who should it be? @cavs @Browns @Indians @stipemiocicufc — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) January 26, 2017

All have provided incredible moments for Cleveland sports fans, but you're probably thinking: "Hey, LeBron is still King." No doubt about that. However, there is one other award that the Cavaliers are sure to celebrate -- the 2016 Best Moment in Cleveland Sports. As phenomenal as the Indians' run was, how can it be anything other than the Cavaliers' championship in June? And if they're going to celebrate that award, maybe -- just maybe -- somebody else celebrates being Professional Athlete of the Year.

