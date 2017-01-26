Train hits a semi-truck in Harrisville Township

A train hit a semi-truck in Harrisville Township Thursday afternoon. The accident happened around 2 p.m.

Gerard Rodman, 39, of Michigan, was driving a semi on Rt. 83 prior to the crash. Authorities said he tried to drive over the tracks when his trailer became stuck. A CXS train then struck the trailer.

No injuries have been reported.

Route 83 was closed just south of Lodi after the incident.

Rodman was cited after the crash. The State Highway Patrol is investigating. Medina County Sheriff and the Lodi Fire Department is assisting.

