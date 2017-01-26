Several Ohio roads to be used in testing self-driving cars

Several Ohio roads will be used in testing self-driving cars.

Gov. John Kasich approved the state budget on Thursday. The Transportation Research Center will be getting $45 million in funding.

Several stretches of Ohio roads will be used in this testing:

Northeast Ohio on I-90

Between I-271 and the PA state line.

In Central Ohio Route 33 and the I-270 Beltway

ODOT hopes to use 5G technology and is hoping to begin putting in the technology at the end of the year or early next year. The Turnpike was already outfitted for this.

ODOT said the roads will be known as 'Smart Mobility Corridors' this technology will be put in so the self-driving cars can communicate with the road.

This can alert cars to whiteout conditions, if they they see cars are slipping and losing traction, ODOT will know and can salt and plow the the area.

In a recent news release, AAA cited a survey that suggests roughly three in every four drivers feel unsafe sharing the road with "partially" self-driving cars. A "partially" self-driving car is defined as one with the capacity to drive itself but still requires having someone in the driver seat to take control when necessary.

