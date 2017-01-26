Downtown brewery holds fundraiser for family of fallen officer

It's been three days since Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey was killed on Interstate 90 by a hit-and-run driver. Thursday night, a new brewery downtown held a fundraiser for his family.

Masthead Brewing Company just opened on 12th and Superior downtown. The event had the new business packed once it opened at 4 p.m.

Fellow police officers sold T-shirts for $18 inside.

The owner is friends with some police officers, so when he heard what happened, he wanted to help.

The brewery plans to donate $1 to Fahey's family for every Masthead beer sold during the event. The CPPA police union is also accepting donations for Officer Fahey's family.

“I'm at a loss for words. I feel like I speak on behalf of the entire department we're grateful for the citizens of the city, of the state and everyone who came out and showed their endless support,” said Officer John Petkac.

For those interested, the T-shirts can be found online here.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.