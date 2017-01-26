Family asking for help in finding missing teen

Cleveland police are searching for a missing 14 year old girl who disappeared after catching a bus to school.

She was last seen Thursday around 6:40 a.m. at the RTA bus stop on E. 147th Street and Kinsman Avenue.

Her mother said she watched Alianna get on the bus that took her to 93rd and Kinsman where she boards a second bus route that takes her to school.

Alianna is a 7th grader at E Prep Woodland Hills.

Police told her family that neighborhood surveillance video shows she got off the first bus, but there's no record of her boarding the second.

Alianna's Aunt, Ariel Bell, said she never made it to school.

"She's never done this ever before. She's not known to run away. She's never run away, she's never been in any type of trouble. There’s no reason for her to run away from home so this is very unlike her,” said Bell.

Alianna was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweater, brown coat with tan fur on the hood and pink headphones. She has a purple and black backpack. She has brown eyes, black hair, is 5'2" and 116 pounds.

Bell says when they call Alianna's phone it goes straight to voicemail as if it's been powered off.

“We're staying in prayer we're staying together, and were staying hopeful. We're not rushing to any conclusions, and we're being vigilant. We’re not going to give up looking for her we're out there day and night," added Bell.

The family has filed a missing person's report. They say Alianna has asthma.

If you have any information on Alianna's whereabouts, please contact police at 216-623-3138.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.