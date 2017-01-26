Pet owners in Brunswick could face fines, jail time if dog left alone in car

For many people, pets are a part of the family. That's why Brunswick City Council members passed an ordinance hoping to keep pets safe by keeping them out of cars.

Dog owner Beth Kelley-Austin said taking her dog, Shiba, out of the car is a no-brainer.

"She is never left in a car unattended or anything," Kelley-Austin said, adding she knows the dangers. "Just so many health risks."

Cars heat up fast in the summer and cool down quick in the winter.

"Cars get hot so quickly. It has a greenhouse effect," said Avon Lake Animal Clinic Dr. Frank Krupka. "Not only do we have heat and cold extremes, we have, what is the dog getting into when they're in the car? Dogs can eat all sorts of things."

Should you be able to leave your dog unattended in your car? Brunswick city officials say no. A new ordinance makes it a punishable crime. pic.twitter.com/FX8s6UpijZ — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) January 26, 2017

Those reasons, and more, lead Brunswick City Council to pass a law that bans animals from being left alone in cars for more than five minutes.

"Pets are part of the family and it's a big deal. I think I've had a pretty positive response to this," said Brunswick Councilman Nicholas Hanek.

Hanek sponsored the legislation. He said people report the problem all the time, but, in the past, animal control officers were stuck in a tough spot.

"People see this and they get very mad and they want something to happen, but it's not always the easiest thing to charge them with what's available," said Hanek.

The new ordinance creates escalating penalties.

The first offense is a minor misdemeanor, which is a small fine or warning.

The second offense is a misdemeanor of the fourth degree, which is a $250 fine.

The third offense, or if your pet gets hurt, it's a misdemeanor of the first degree. People face up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

"If Brunswick is going to start it, I'm hoping it continues through the other counties and cities and the ordinance passes all over," said Kelley-Austin.

Hanek said this is the only type of legislation like this he knows of.

The ordinance also states people cannot leave puppies unattended in cars at any time.

