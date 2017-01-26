LeBron James named Cleveland Professional Athlete of the Year

No surprise, LeBron James was named Professional Athlete of the Year on Thursday at the 17th annual Cleveland Sports Awards.

James edged out Francisco Lindor, Stipe Miocic, and Joe Thomas for the award but did not show up at the ceremony.

The John Carroll football team won Collegiate Athlete of the Year, edging out Marshon Lattimore of Ohio State and North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky, a product of Mentor, Ohio. JCU finished 12-2, 9-0 in conference.

U.S. Olympic boxer Charles Conwell Jr. was named Amateur Athlete of the Year.

Cleveland Heights football star Jaylen Harris won High School Athlete of the Year.

