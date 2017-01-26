MAP: Funeral route for fallen Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey

Plans are being finalized for the funeral route for Officer David Fahey, who was killed on Interstate 90 this week. Family and fellow officers are hoping the public will come out in a Sea of Blue to line the route.

The procession will leave the Chamber Funeral Home on Saturday morning sometime around 9:00 a.m. From there the procession will head up Stearns/Crocker Road to Hilliard Boulevard.

Keep in mind Stearns/Crocker will be closed from Lorain and Center Ridge for staging.

Once to Hilliard, it will head east until Rocky River Drive. Rocky River police are hoping people will line Hilliard for that stretch to support the Fahey family and officers.

Once to Rocky River the procession will head south on Rocky River Drive to Our Lady of Angels Church in Rocky River.

After the service, The Sea of Blue of Cleveland are hoping people will again line the route for Fahey’s last pass of the First District Police Station on West 130th in Cleveland. For that route, the procession will head South on Rocky River Drive and turn east on Lorain Avenue. They will travel all the way up to West 130th and turn south to make the pass of the First District.

Those who plan on being in the area should keep in mind that there will be major delays as residents pay respect to a fallen officer who was protecting the community.

