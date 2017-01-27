Neil Young to induct Pearl Jam into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Neil Young will induct Pearl Jam into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 7.

The Rock Hall announced their special guests for this year's induction ceremony at the Barclay's Center on Friday morning. Other guests include Jackson Browne inducting Joan Baez and Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush inducting Yes.

ELO, Journey, Nile Rogers and Tupac Shakur will also be inducted. Additional performers and presenters for the ceremony will be announced at a later date.

The ceremony will be broadcast on HBO and SiriusXM. Rock Hall members can purchase tickets beginning Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. through Jan. 29 at 10 p.m. Citi Card members also have the opportunity to purchase tickets before the public from Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. through Feb. 2 at 10 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Feb. 4 at noon, if they are still available. They can be purchased on Ticket Master, on the Barclays Center's website or by calling 800-745-3000. They can be purchased in person at the Barclays Center box office.

The 2017 Inductee exhibit opens at the Rock Hall on March 31.

