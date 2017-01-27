Akron PD warns residents of increase in car break-ins

The Akron Police Department is warning residents to be careful following several car break-ins on the city's far west side late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

At least five people have filed police reports, although police believe there may be more victims.

The suspect smashed out car's windows and, in some cases, took personal belongings from inside the car. The thieves got away with a wallet, book bag, cash, gift cards, video games and a laptop computer.

The streets where cars were targeted are Overwood Road, Goodhue Drive, North Wheaton Road, Thornhill Drive and Braewick Drive.

Police suggest hiding valuable items, as well as tools associated with expensive electronics like power plugs, iPod adapters and GPS unit mounts. They also suggest parking cars in a well-lit area.

If you know anything about these specific break-ins call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

