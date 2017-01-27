Cleveland Indians to host 90th All-Star Game in 2019 at Progressive Field

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File). FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2016, file photo, fans arrive for Game 1 of the Major League Baseball World Series between the Cleveland Indians and the Chicago Cubs, at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

MLB has awarded the 2019 All-Star Game and accompanying All-Star Week festivities to the Cleveland Indians. (Source: WOIO)

It may have been the worst kept secret in Cleveland -- the 90th All-Star Game is coming to Cleveland.

Major League Baseball and officials with the Cleveland Indians made the official announcement Friday.

"Last year’s World Series was a great illustration of the rich baseball history in Cleveland. We are delighted that the 2019 All-Star Game will be in Cleveland with the Indians’ loyal fans during an exciting time for the franchise. Major League Baseball looks forward to bringing 90th Midsummer Classic to downtown Cleveland in 2019 to celebrate the best of our sport," Commissioner Rob Manfred said.

The last time Cleveland hosted the All Star Game was 20 years ago, when Indians catcher Sandy Alomar hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning to lead the AL to a win and earn MVP honors.

"On behalf of the Indians organization, we are truly honored and thankful to Major League Baseball for being awarded the 2019 All-Star Week festivities," said Indians Owner Paul Dolan. "This is a very exciting time for our city and organization. We have had tremendous excitement coming off our American League Championship and historic World Series appearance. This announcement will only build on that heightened profile and momentum."

This will be the sixth time the game will be hosted by the Indians, the most among the teams.

"2019 will mark the 25th anniversary of our ballpark (Jacobs/Progressive Field), a timeframe where generations of our fans have experienced tremendous memories. With significant renovations over the last two years, our ballpark truly is a crowned jewel in the sports industry. We look forward to putting on a great show for Major League Baseball and fans all around the world," Dolan added.

The All-Stars will be in Miami this year and Washington, D.C., in 2018.

