Hue Jackson 'not interested' in Browns appearing on 'Hard Knocks'

Hue Jackson says the Cleveland Browns do not want to be on "Hard Knocks."

“Oh, my God. I’m not interested in that,” Jackson, who appeared on the show in 2013 with the Cincinnati Bengals, told The Akron Beacon Journal. “I’m interested in just coaching our team and getting our team better.”

The Liev Schreiber-narrated HBO series follows one NFL team through training camp each season.

Teams can volunteer to participate on the show, but, if none do, the NFL will pick a team which hasn't appeared on the show in the past ten years, doesn't have a first-year head coach and hasn't reached the playoffs in either of the two preceding seasons. Aside from the Browns, the Buccaneers, Saints, Bears, Eagles, Colts, Titans and Ravens are eligible for the 2017 season.

Will HBO decide to go with the Browns this season? The announcement will likely be made sometime around May.

