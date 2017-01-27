Benefit being held for girl killed in Elyria crash - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Benefit being held for girl killed in Elyria crash

Posted by Damon Maloney, Reporter
Alia Bailey with her family. (Source: GoFundMe) Alia Bailey with her family. (Source: GoFundMe)
ELYRIA, OH (WOIO) -

Family and friends are coming together to support a family whose 6-year-old daughter was killed in a crash. 

Police said Alia Bailey and her mother were rear-ended on Jan. 22 while traveling Route 57 near Cleveland Street. 

Bailey died at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.

 A benefit is being held on Feb. 18 at the St. John Lutheran Church on West River Road N. in Elyria. The benefit runs from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and costs $10 per person. 

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the family.

Donald Buchs has been arrested and charged with OVI. Police say he rear-ended two vehicles that were stopped at a traffic light and caused a chain reaction. 

