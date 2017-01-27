Benefit being held for girl killed in Elyria crash

Family and friends are coming together to support a family whose 6-year-old daughter was killed in a crash.

Police said Alia Bailey and her mother were rear-ended on Jan. 22 while traveling Route 57 near Cleveland Street.

Bailey died at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.

Benefit happening Feb. 18 at St. John Lutheran in Elyria for 6yr old Alia Bailey who died in a car crash. Man arrested charged with OVI. pic.twitter.com/Xjwl9Sty7m — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) January 27, 2017

A benefit is being held on Feb. 18 at the St. John Lutheran Church on West River Road N. in Elyria. The benefit runs from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and costs $10 per person.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the family.

Donald Buchs has been arrested and charged with OVI. Police say he rear-ended two vehicles that were stopped at a traffic light and caused a chain reaction.

