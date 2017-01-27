Elyria students to start classes after Labor Day next school year

The members of the Elyria Board Of Education have approved a news school calendar for the 2017-2018.

Students will start class the Tuesday after Labor Day.

The 2017-2018 school year will start Sept. 5 to June 8 instead of Aug. 16 to May 31.

Gary Taylor, the district's director of human resources, said Mother Nature pushed the change.

"As a result of the really hot and humid part of August and September, we decided we needed to go back and take a look at the calendar," Taylor said.

He said extreme heat affects the learning environment and they're dealing with outdated HVAC systems in the elementary and middle school buildings.

"Some of them are upwards from 70 to 90 years of age so you can imagine," Taylor said. "i mean that was state of the art at the turn of the century- not today doesn't make for 21st Century learning.

One reason leaders started school in mid-August was to fit in more instructional days before state testing.

Ann Schloss, the district's director of academic services, said that isn't so much of a challenge anymore.

"We have to remember that's when they (State of Ohio) were testing in February," Schloss aid. "That has been pushed back to the end of march into April now."

The new calendar means:

Teachers will do some personal development day school starts- instead of in the Fall.

A shorter Christmas break for everyone

School will end in early June- instead of late May.

The number of school days and hours remain the same.

Taylor said it's likely that starting school after Labor Day will be in affect until new schools are built in the coming years.

"We're in the midst of a master plan building program," Taylor said. "The community graciously approved that bond issue this past fall."

State Senator Gayle Manning (R-North Ridgeville) previously proposed starting schools after Labor Day, saying it's too hot for kids to be back at school that early, causing their education to suffer.

