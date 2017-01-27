Calling hours begin for fallen Cleveland police officer

Large crowds of people are expected at Chambers Funeral Home in North Olmsted Friday as citizens and fellow officers pay their respects to Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey.

Fahey was killed after being hit by a car while placing down flares to divert traffic from an accident on Interstate 90 in Lakewood Tuesday morning. He is the 108th officer killed in the line of duty in Cleveland and the first by vehicular assault.

Israel Alvarez, the driver accused of hitting Fahey, has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.

The calling hours are set for 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, there will be a procession from the funeral home to Our Lady of Angels Church on Rocky River Drive in Cleveland.

Drivers should take note of the procession route as there will be road closings. Stearns Crocker will be closed from Lorain to Center Ridge for staging. The procession will go up Stearns to Hilliard then turn East to Rocky River Drive, then south to the church. Rocky River Police encourage people wanting to pay their respects to line Hilliard Boulevard.

Click here to view a map of the funeral procession route.

