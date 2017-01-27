Cleveland cop accused of rape had arsenal of weapons, according to indictment

Police seized more than 60 guns from a Cleveland Police officer charged with raping and pistol-whipping his girlfriend.

According to an indictment Officer Tommie Griffin, III, owned 67 different guns, including assault rifles and an Israeli Uzi submachine gun.

The 51-year-old is charged with kidnapping, rape and felonious assault. The victim told police Griffin attacked her while she was sleeping, threatened her with a gun and fired two gunshots into her mattress.

Griffin has been with the Cleveland Police Dept. since Feb. 1, 1994. He is on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the court case.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

