Ohio launches Crisis Text Service

The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services is teaming up with the national Crisis Text Line to assist people with getting help by just sending a message.

The state launched the Crisis Text line that serves anyone in any type of crisis including a mental health need. It provides access to free, 24/7 support and information. Users can Text "4HOPE or HELLO" to 741741 to connect with a trained Crisis Counselor.

William Denihan is the CEO of the alcohol drug addiction and mental health board in Cuyahoga County. They started using the service two years ago now the state is funding it.

“The counselors are in a room and they are answering the text lines that are coming in and they do that within a five minute basis,” said Denihan.

The texts are anonymous and no record of it shows on a phone bill.

Denihan said data shows that people ages 25 and younger are most likely to use the service, and that the anonymous texting allows them to feel comfortable. The first year of the service they received over 2,500 texts.

“That’s 2500 people who didn’t know to call,” said Denihan.

The Crisis Text line serves all ages, and after a person sends a text with the key word, they get a reply from a trained counselor in minutes.

The message is confidential, anonymous and secure. Crisis Text Line does not charge texters if your cell phone plan is with AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint or Verizon, and nothing will appear on a phone bill. If your plan is with another carrier, standard messaging rates apply, and the short code 741741 will appear on your billing statement.

Lorain County health officials recently started using the service, but officials with the ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County said they have been using the Crisis Text line for over a year.

