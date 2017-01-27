LeBron James compares 'goofy' NBA All-Star voting to the president (VIDEO)

First he openly supported Hillary Clinton during last year's general election and then chose not to stay at Trump's Hotel when playing in New York.

LeBron James seized the opportunity to continue his criticism towards President Donald Trump.

While talking to reporters Friday he was asked how he liked the new NBA voting system for All Stars.

"I voted for who I thought deserved it, that simple," said LeBron James.

Before he could finish a reporter chimed in asking how he felt about some of the the goofy results.

"I don't know how everybody voted. There's always goofy votes, I mean Donald Trump is our president. Thank you," said a laughing LeBron James as he walked away.

While James may not know how everyone voted, we do know that of the 324 players who cast a vote, 128 didn't elect James. But apparently it did not matter because James has been named a starter.

Also Friday James was asked about his relationship with Cavs Owner Dan Gilbert and if it's been strained.

"He's the owner of the team, I'm one of the players on the team. I think all 14 guys have a working relationship with the owner. It's not about me, it's not about him so it's a non-issue," James added.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.