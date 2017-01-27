Suspect caught on camera stealing TV is charged

Joshua F. Nyaaba, 23, with a last known address on Barwell Street in Akron, has been charged with burglary.

On January 19, 2016, Joshua was seen on security camera checking apartment doors on East Exchange Street.

Joshua found an unlocked apartment door, entered and stolen a television.

Joshua was later identified by the surveillance footage.

