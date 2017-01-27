Two police departments work together to make significant robbery arrest

The Twinsburg Police Department and The Kent Police Department put their efforts together to make an arrest for one of the suspects involved in two armed robberies at the Best Stop in Twinsburg on Ravenna Rd on January 10 and January 24.

This suspect is believed to have also committed two recent armed robberies in the City of Kent at the Safeway Food Store on

Fairchild Ave., January 3 and January 22.

Eugene Jordon Littlejohn was arrested on Wednesday, January 25, and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery in Kent and two counts of aggravated robbery in Twinsburg.

Littlejohn is being held in the Portage County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

