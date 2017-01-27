Police in North Ridgeville looking for a stolen dog

Friday morning the Animal Control Officer in North Ridgeville went to check on a dog in their kennel and found the lock had been cut and the dog was gone.

Police are hopeful the crime was captured on surveillance video. Once the suspect is identified they will face charges of breaking and entering as well as theft.

If you stole the dog or know who has, North Ridgeville police officers advise you to come and talk to them before they figure out who the suspect is.

If you have any information about this incident call Patrolman Kuduzovic at 440-327-2191.

