Woodmere Mayor Chuck Smith also a former major league pitcher

Mayor Chuck Smith of Woodmere handles his duties from day to day just like any other local suburban mayor, except one difference. He's a former Major League pitcher.
Smith spent 2 seasons with the Florida Marlins and posted an 11-11 record with a pretty good ERA of 3.84, even finished 6th in the National League Rookie of the year balloting before hurting his shoulder and elbow and needing "Tommy John" surgery, ultimately cutting his career short.
He made the transition to politics and became the mayor of Woodmere, Ohio.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.