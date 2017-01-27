Woodmere Mayor Chuck Smith also a former major league pitcher

Mayor Chuck Smith of Woodmere handles his duties from day to day just like any other local suburban mayor, except one difference. He's a former Major League pitcher.

Smith spent 2 seasons with the Florida Marlins and posted an 11-11 record with a pretty good ERA of 3.84, even finished 6th in the National League Rookie of the year balloting before hurting his shoulder and elbow and needing "Tommy John" surgery, ultimately cutting his career short.

He made the transition to politics and became the mayor of Woodmere, Ohio.

