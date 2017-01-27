Parma student's dream comes true during basketball game (VIDEO)

Check out this video of Parma High School basketball player. Brandon is going viral now with hundreds of likes and retweets.

His brother Kyle posted it on his twitter page. Kyle says Brandon has a form of autism.

He always really wanted to play in a varsity game and make a basket -- and he did just that this week!

My brother Brandon has a form of autism and had his dream made today by being put in a varsity game and making his first basket pic.twitter.com/KTgY3a1jsv — Kyle Chu (@kylechuha) January 25, 2017

The team won the game too, 64 to 50!

