Parma student's dream comes true during basketball game (VIDEO)

PARMA, OH (WOIO) -

Check out this video of Parma High School basketball player. Brandon is going viral now with hundreds of likes and retweets.

His brother Kyle posted it on his twitter page. Kyle says Brandon has a form of autism.

He always really wanted to play in a varsity game and make a basket -- and he did just that this week!

The team won the game too, 64 to 50!

