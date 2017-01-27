RTA driver fired after hitting, killing woman in downtown Cleveland

Joan Kuendig was crossing in a marked crosswalk near Key Tower on Ontario Street on Dec. 7, 2016 when she was hit. (Source: WOIO)

An RTA bus driver has lost her job more than a month after she hit and killed a woman crossing the street in Public Square.

Antoinette Peterkin was fired Monday, January 23, following an investigation by RTA's Accident Review Committee. The committee ruled the accident preventable.

Joan Kuendig was crossing in a marked crosswalk near Key Tower on Ontario Street on Dec. 7, 2016 when she was struck. Kuendig was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition with head injuries. She died a few weeks later on Dec. 29.

According to the investigation, while Ms. Peterkin did slow down on East Roadway, she failed to come to a complete stop before making the left turn onto Rockwell.

Cleveland Police are still investigating the accident.

