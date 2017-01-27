21-year-old woman dead after crash in Stark County

A Minerva woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Stark County. Friday morning Officers responded to a crash on U.S. Route 30 around 8:30 a.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a Buick Rendezvous lost control and slid into the path of a tractor trailer.

After the impact the Buick was forced back into the westbound lane and struck a Ford Pickup.

The driver of the tractor trailer suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Buick suffered non-life threatening injuries, her passenger 21-year-old Jordyon Kreitzer was pronounced dead by the Stark County Coroner.

The driver of the pickup was not injured, she is seven months pregnant and was transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.

The driver of the pickup and the passenger of the tractor trailer were wearing their seat belts.

Kreitzer, the driver of the Buick and the driver of the tractor trailer were not wearing their seat belts. Alcohol is not a factor in the crash, the crash currently remains under investigation.

