Ramp at 271 and 422 open after car accident

Ramp at 271 and 422 closed because of a car accident (Source OHGO.com)

***UPDATE 5:30 1/27/2017***



The road is back open.

***ORIGINAL***



The ramp from Interstate 271 to U.S. 422 eastbound is closed because of a multiple-vehicle accident. Drivers should continue on I-271 south and exit at Rockside Road or Forbes Road to back onto I-271 north access U. S. 422 east.

The ramp from I-271 south to I-480 westbound remains open with a single lane running on the shoulder. Traffic is stop and go from Cedar Road on I-271 south.

You can look at traffic conditions on www.OHGO.com

