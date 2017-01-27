ID Fraud help in Ohio

We don't often pat politicians on the back but we can all agree if you ever get your ID stolen it would be nice to have someone like the Ohio Attorney General in your corner helping you out.

Attorney General Mike DeWine praised the work of the Identity Theft Unit, created in 2012. Last year alone they took in 1,057 complaints from people hit with ID theft.

They were able to clear $890,000 In fraud charges. If they take your case they contact credit reporting agencies, creditors and collectors to get those fake charges off your record.

They also offer self-help options for people who want to take care of it themselves.

To get help go to at www.OhioProtects.org or call 800-282-0515.