Kent Police arrest three after robbery outside apartment complex

Kent Police arrested two adults and one juvenile after a robbery outside of the College Towers Apartments just after midnight on Friday.

Police said three people were robbed of their cell phones and wallets outside of the apartment complex on Rhodes Road.

The suspects ran inside the apartment building. Kent Police arrested them a short time later in an apartment on the third floor.

Caleb Williams, 18, of Kent was arrested and charged with robbery, felonious assault, trafficking marijuana and two counts of assault. 18-year-old Lorenze Wright, also of Kent, was arrested and charged with three counts of assault. The third suspect, an unnamed juvenile, was arrested on three counts of assault.

Williams was recently sentenced to probation for a previous robbery.

Police credit a swift response to the scene to the arrest.

