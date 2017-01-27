A woman in the U.K. said she was ordered to wear heels on her first day of work (Source : Facebook @CBSNews)

A woman in the U.K. said she was ordered to put heels on during her first day of work.

In the U.K. it is against the law to require a woman to wear heels. According to a CBS News report some companies exploit the law, it makes filing a complaint costly and time consuming.

Nicola Thorp has filed a formal petition with more than 100,000 signatures. The issue will be debated in Parliament in March.

According to the CBS News report some women who signed the petition said they had to dye their hair or wear revealing outfits.

