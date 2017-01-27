Sanctuary cities put on notice

The fate of millions of people and millions of dollars hang in the balance after President Trump signed an executive order putting sanctuary cities on notice.

President Trump is doing what he said he was going to do during his campaign. He wants to make it tougher to stay in America if someone is undocumented.

"That all turns around starting today," Trump said.

That's what President Trump said the day he signed his executive order making it more difficult for undocumented to stay in the country. His recently signed executive order cracks down on cities that give cover to people living here illegally.

It seeks, in part, to take federal funds from sanctuary cities if they don't comply with federal immigration laws.

"Immigration welcome here, say it loud, say it clear."

That was the chant at Oberlin College earlier this year as hundreds rallied in support of undocumented immigrants. Oberlin has long been a community with open arms.

It fought against slavery and these days it fights for undocumented immigrants. Civil Rights attorney Avery Friedman said it is one of three hundred sanctuary cities in America.

"Sanctuary city really doesn't mean anything," Friedman said.

Friedman said it's a matter of perspective, when it comes to immigration.

"Anybody you know, whether they came from Europe or Asia or Africa, we're all the children of immigrants. So, inevitably the idea of characterizing sanctuary cities, which again has no legal definition, is not going to advance much of anything," Friedman said.

"Oberlin is a sanctuary city and if I were an undocumented immigrant and lets say I ran a red light or a stop light sign and got pulled over by the police, my undocumented status may or may not show up. If it did, they would have an obligation to still tell the feds," Friedman said.

"Frankly, at the end of the day, this executive order, other than generating a lot of fear among people will have no practical effect," Friedman said.

While most of the people who are undocumented come from south of the border, at least 40 percent of undocumented immigrants come to America legally and simply overstay their visas. Cities that harbor them, may now be at risk of losing millions in federal funds.

