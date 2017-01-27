Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out Lake Farmparks Ice Festival

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out Lake Farmpar - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

KIRTLAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Lake Farmpark's Ice Festival is this weekend and there is no better way to enjoy time in the cold. 

It starts Friday night from 5 to 9 pm and again Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm. 

Saturday there will be a speed carving competitions at noon, 1 and 2 pm. There will be dozens of ice carvings on display, including an ice chair and an ice tower with fire.  

In addition to the displays, there will be fire pits with hot cocoa and s'mores to warm up. You can see the full schedule of events here

Regular Farmpark admission applies, but there is no additional charge for members. 

