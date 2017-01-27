Video shows two teens robbing Papa John's at gunpoint

Photo of one of the suspect (Source: Youtube/Willoughby Police)

The Willoughby Police Department is trying to find the suspects responsible for robbing the Papa John's on Euclid Avenue Thursday night.

Surveillance video from inside the pizza chain captures the scary moments two teens threaten a man with a handgun while they work to steal cash.

"They each had a gun. It looked like they were 9mm," said a Papa John's employee to a dispatcher.

Cleveland 19 News obtained the 9-1-1 call from Willoughby police Friday night. "We just got robbed by two people," the caller said.

In the 9-1-1 call, the worker described the suspects to a dispatchers. He said they were two teens, who looked to be just 13 to 15 years old.

"They were both wearing black hoodies with black face masks," the caller said.

Willoughby Police Sgt. John Begovic said the description from the worker, combined with surveillance video, will help detectives track down the teens who committed the crime.

"We're looking at what they were wearing: clothing, tennis shoes. We're also going to see any forensic evidence. If they're touching a counter, touching a door, wearing gloves, not wearing gloves, you know, things like that," said Sgt. Begovic.

Willoughby Police are looking for the two teens that robbed a Papa John's at gunpoint last night. It happened just before 11 on SR91/Euclid. pic.twitter.com/rwV7KnUFKo — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) January 27, 2017

Sgt. Begovic said the store worker did everything correctly, by putting his hands up in the air and letting the thieves take what they wanted.

"Comply. Don't try being a hero. Listen to what they have to say. Let them do what they have to do, and then let them leave," he said.

From start to finish, the robbery, which took place on a busy corner of Euclid Avenue and State Route 91 in Willoughby, lasted about 40 seconds.

The final moments of the surveillance video capture the teens running out the front door carrying registers full of cash.

"We're glad that nobody was hurt (Thursday) night," said Sgt. Begovic.

Officers are still working to figure out how much cash the teens stole.

Willoughby police said there were also reports of a similar robbery at a Papa John's in Cleveland Thursday night. The robbery in Cleveland happened about an hour before the robbery in Willoughby. Cleveland 19 News reached out to Cleveland Police for answers.



VIDEO BELOW

If anyone has any information about the robbery or has any further information you are asked to call Detective Greg Knack at 440-953-4210.

