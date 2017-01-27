Tax Returns could be delayed

One Cleveland mother is expecting a big tax return, about $7,000.



“I feel like I should get my money back right away,” said Chandra Peoples.



Peoples has three kids and is taking advantage of the earned income credit. She won't get her return until at least February 15th.



“Usually pay my car insurance, and I do my rental insurance in one lump sum for the year. Those are due in the end of February. I'm not exactly sure if that's going to get paid on time this year,” Peoples said.



Thanks to the "PATH Act" or Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes Act of 2015, taxpayers who have an earned income credit, additional child tax credit or education credit called the opportunity tax credit can expect delays in their refund.



“In the past few years there's be several billion dollars in fraud. The IRS is trying to make sure that the rightful people have the rightful dependents on their return and they can claim them,” said Edward Frygier from Liberty Tax.



For those who filed their taxes already, they won't see their refunds until at least February 15th. If you file on or after February 15th, it will likely take about three weeks.



“It's just in limbo because I'm not exactly sure when I'll have that money,” Peoples said.

