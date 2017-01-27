James, Irving help Cavs break losing streak, beat Nets

By STEVE HERRICK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) - LeBron James scored 31 points, Kyrie Irving added 28 and the Cleveland Cavaliers ended a turbulent week with a 124-116 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

The NBA champions had lost three straight and six of eight while James questioned whether the organization was fully committed to winning a second title.

The Cavaliers took advantage of a timely visit from the NBA's worst team. Irving scored 20 points, and James added 10 in the third quarter when Cleveland built an 86-62 lead.

Kevin Love, named to the All-Star team Thursday, had 13 points and 14 rebounds.

The Nets have lost four straight and 15 of their last 16. Brooklyn played without leading scorer Brook Lopez (rest) and top rebounder Trevor Booker (illness).

Sean Kilpatrick led Brooklyn with 18 points, and Bojan Bogdanovic had 17.

